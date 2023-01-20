‘Ted Lasso’ will return to make us believe again this spring

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Cut the world some slack please, Apple TV+.

The streamer has announced that Season 3 of “Ted Lasso” is happening in spring 2023.

No actual date, just that.

A first-look photo was also released featuring the character Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) and Nate Shelley (Nick Mohammed) standing face to face with Rupert Mannion (Anthony Head) looking on.

Lasso is smiling while Shelley looks less than thrilled.

The award winning show has captured the hearts of viewers with its feel-good messaging and Lasso as a loveable American football coach who takes a job as the manager of a Premier League soccer team in the UK.

Unfortunately, according to writer and star Brett Goldstein, Season 3 will be the show’s last.

“We are writing it like that,” Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent, told The Times last June. “It was planned as three.”

He also deadpanned, “Spoiler alert — everyone dies.”

To quote the great Ted Lasso, “If that’s a joke, I love it. If not, can’t wait to unpack that with you later.”

