Pete Davidson has an update on that ferry he bought with Colin Jost

By Marianne Garvey

(CNN) — Pete Davidson is wondering why he ever bought that decommissioned Staten Island ferry with his former “Saturday Night Live” castmate Colin Jost.

Davidson was at the premiere of “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” in New York on Monday where he gave “Entertainment Tonight” an update on “that thing” he says he purchased while stoned in January 2022.

“I have no idea what’s going on with that thing,” he said. “Me and Colin were very stoned a year ago and bought a ferry. And we’re figuring it out.”

At the time, the two announced the purchase on “Weekend Update,” with Davidson saying, “We’re boat people now, Colin. I mean, you always were. You look like you own the yacht they rent out for rap videos.”

Davidson currently voices Mirage in the latest installment of the “Transformers” live-action film series. Of the boat, he joked, “Hopefully it turns into a Transformer and gets the f*** out of there so I can stop paying for it!”

It’s a “windowless van of the sea,” he added of the boat he and Jost bought for $280,000 at auction.

The original plan for the ferry included turning it into a bar and a restaurant.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.