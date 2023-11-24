Cher performed new Christmas song at the Thanksgiving parade

(CNN) — Cher brought dance vibes to the parade route at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Thursday.

The star performed her new single, “DJ Play a Christmas Song.” At one point, she appeared to continue to belt out lyrics even as the microphone wasn’t near her mouth, sparking criticism online from some viewers that she may have been lip-syncing.

But her supporters defended her on social media, with one writing on X, “Every one of them lip-syncs for the parade.”

Another fan joked, “What’s next, you’re gonna tell me professional wrestling is scripted???”

“DJ Play a Christmas Song” is off Cher’s first holiday music album, “Christmas.” The star performer recently spoke with Billboard about the collection.

“They’re not ‘Christmas Christmas’ songs, OK? They’re just great songs. And I never say that because I almost never like what I do,” Cher told the publication. “But I mean, people love it and I’m happy. I’m so particular, but I love the songs and everyone who hears them loves them.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.