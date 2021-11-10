Lady Gaga delivered drama on the ‘House of Gucci’ red carpet

Leah Dolan, CNN

Like a bird of paradise, Lady Gaga stunned on the red carpet in a sheer, ultraviolet Gucci ensemble at the London premiere of “House of Gucci” on Tuesday.

Dressed in her signature platform heels and glittering smoked-out eyeshadow, Gaga worked the cameras as she tossed her trailing chiffon cape into the air with enough dramatic force to create two enormous wings.

It was peacocking at its finest, and entirely appropriate given Gaga was there to promote her performance as the near-regal Italian socialite, Patrizia Reggiani.

Gaga’s gossamer gown was hot off the runway, too, appearing for the first time just last week at Gucci’s Love Parade show in Los Angeles — a star-studded event which saw Macaulay Culkin, Phoebe Bridgers and Jared Leto try their hand at modeling.

To complete the look, Gaga wore a pair of opaque gloves pinstriped by rainbow jewels, as well as netted thigh-high stockings and nude suspenders.

The star’s “House of Gucci” press tour has been filled with similarly high-fashion moments. For her British Vogue cover earlier this month, Gaga donned a Schiaparelli dress with an exaggerated sweetheart neckline and explosive metallic accents.

Speaking to the magazine, Gaga opened up about how she prepared for her second major motion picture. “I lived as (Reggiani) for a year and a half,” she is quoted as saying. “And I spoke with an accent for nine months of that. Off camera, I never broke. I stayed with her. It was nearly impossible for me to speak in the accent as a blonde. I instantly had to dye my hair, and I started to live in a way whereby anything that I looked at, anything that I touched, I started to take notice of where and when I could see money.”

