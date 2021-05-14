St. Charles: No change to policies after CDC updates mask guidance

Health

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control announced that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can stop wearing masks and physically distancing in certain places, with exceptions that include health care facilities.

This means there will be no changes to St. Charles Health System’s current policies that require masking and distancing in our hospitals, clinics and other sites, the organization said Friday. All patients, visitors and caregivers are still required to wear a mask or face covering at St. Charles.

The health system said it will continue to update its policies based on state and federal guidance for health care facilities as more information becomes available.