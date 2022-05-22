Skip to Content
Health
By
Published 12:57 PM

Albertsons, Safeway recall store-prepared items with peanut butter due to possible Salmonella contamination

Label on one of the Albertsons recalled items
Albertsons
Label on one of the Albertsons recalled items

BOISE, Idaho--(KTVZ) -- Albertsons Companies, in cooperation with its supplier The J. M. Smucker Co., said Sunday it has voluntarily recalled 11 store-prepared items, also sold at Safeway, due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The FDA’s recall announcement can be found here and details of the JIF Peanut Butter recall are also on KTVZ.COM.

Here's the rest of the Albertsons announcement:

The store-prepared items were available for purchase at the following banners: Albertsons, Safeway, Lucky, Haggen, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Tom Thumb, United, Amigos, Market Street, Albertsons Market, Andronico's Community Markets, Vons, Pak 'N Save, Shaw's, Star Market, Randalls, Vons, Jewel-Osco, ACME, King's and Balducci's.

Consumers who have purchased these items are urged not to consume these products and to dispose of them or return the items to their local store for a full refund.

There have been no reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Consumers who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should visit www.jif.com/contact-us or call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM ET. Consumers can also contact Albertsons Companies at 1-877-723-3929.

Product Recall Details:

Product NameSell Thru DatesSizePackagingStatesBanners
MINI PEANUT BUTTER CREAM PIEAll Sell thru Dates up to and including May 26, 22EachClear plastic square bottom and lidWashingtonHaggen
APPLES SLICED WITH PEANUT BUTTERAll Sell thru Dates up to and including May 24, 228 ozClear plastic cup and lidColorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Oregon, Utah, WyomingAlbertsons, Safeway, Lucky
CELERY & PEANUT BUTTER CUPAll Sell thru Dates up to and including May 26, 227 ozClear plastic cup and lidAlaska, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, WyomingAlbertsons, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Lucky, Safeway
CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER CUPAll Sell thru Dates up to and including Jul 20, 225 ozClear plastic cup overwrapped in plasticWashingtonHaggen
DELI SNACK PEANUT BTR/TRAIL MIX COMBOAll Sell thru Dates up to and including May 26, 229 ozClear plastic square bottom and lidAlaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Washington, WyomingAlbertsons, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Randalls, Safeway, Tom Thumb
Grab & Go Apple & Celery Tray w/Peanut ButterAll Sell thru Dates up to and including May 24, 22EachClear plastic container and lidNew Mexico, TexasUnited, Amigos, Market Street, Albertsons Market.
PEANUT BUTTER & CHOC FILLED JMBO CUPCAKEAll Sell thru Dates up to and including May 26, 227.92 ozClear plastic bottom and lidCalifornia, Hawaii, NevadaSafeway, Andronico's Community Markets, Vons, Pak 'N Save
READYMEALS PB & TRAIL MIX SNACKAll Sell thru Dates up to and including May 24, 227.60 ozClear plastic square bottom and lidMaine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, VermontShaw's, Star Market
READYMEALS QUAD PB APPLE CELERY PRETZELAll Sell thru Dates up to and including May 24, 227 ozClear plastic square bottom and lidAlaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, WyomingAlbertsons, Andronico's Community Markets, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, Lucky, Pak 'N Save, Randalls, Safeway, Tom Thumb, Vons
READYMEALS QUAD PB APPLE PRETZEL BROWNIEAll Sell thru Dates up to and including May 24, 226 ozClear plastic square bottom and lidAlaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Maryland, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Washington DC, WyomingACME, Albertsons, Andronico's Community Markets, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, King's, Balducci's, Lucky, Pak 'N Save, Safeway, Vons
SCRATCH PIE PEANUT BUTTER CRM 9INAll Sell thru Dates up to and including May 26, 22EachBlack plastic tray with clear plastic dome lidWashingtonHaggen
Health
Author Profile Photo

Barney Lerten

Barney is the digital content director for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Barney here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content