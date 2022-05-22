Albertsons, Safeway recall store-prepared items with peanut butter due to possible Salmonella contamination
BOISE, Idaho--(KTVZ) -- Albertsons Companies, in cooperation with its supplier The J. M. Smucker Co., said Sunday it has voluntarily recalled 11 store-prepared items, also sold at Safeway, due to possible Salmonella contamination.
The FDA’s recall announcement can be found here and details of the JIF Peanut Butter recall are also on KTVZ.COM.
Here's the rest of the Albertsons announcement:
The store-prepared items were available for purchase at the following banners: Albertsons, Safeway, Lucky, Haggen, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Tom Thumb, United, Amigos, Market Street, Albertsons Market, Andronico's Community Markets, Vons, Pak 'N Save, Shaw's, Star Market, Randalls, Vons, Jewel-Osco, ACME, King's and Balducci's.
Consumers who have purchased these items are urged not to consume these products and to dispose of them or return the items to their local store for a full refund.
There have been no reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.
Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.
Consumers who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should visit www.jif.com/contact-us or call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM ET. Consumers can also contact Albertsons Companies at 1-877-723-3929.
Product Recall Details:
|Product Name
|Sell Thru Dates
|Size
|Packaging
|States
|Banners
|MINI PEANUT BUTTER CREAM PIE
|All Sell thru Dates up to and including May 26, 22
|Each
|Clear plastic square bottom and lid
|Washington
|Haggen
|APPLES SLICED WITH PEANUT BUTTER
|All Sell thru Dates up to and including May 24, 22
|8 oz
|Clear plastic cup and lid
|Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Oregon, Utah, Wyoming
|Albertsons, Safeway, Lucky
|CELERY & PEANUT BUTTER CUP
|All Sell thru Dates up to and including May 26, 22
|7 oz
|Clear plastic cup and lid
|Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, Wyoming
|Albertsons, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Lucky, Safeway
|CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER CUP
|All Sell thru Dates up to and including Jul 20, 22
|5 oz
|Clear plastic cup overwrapped in plastic
|Washington
|Haggen
|DELI SNACK PEANUT BTR/TRAIL MIX COMBO
|All Sell thru Dates up to and including May 26, 22
|9 oz
|Clear plastic square bottom and lid
|Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Washington, Wyoming
|Albertsons, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Randalls, Safeway, Tom Thumb
|Grab & Go Apple & Celery Tray w/Peanut Butter
|All Sell thru Dates up to and including May 24, 22
|Each
|Clear plastic container and lid
|New Mexico, Texas
|United, Amigos, Market Street, Albertsons Market.
|PEANUT BUTTER & CHOC FILLED JMBO CUPCAKE
|All Sell thru Dates up to and including May 26, 22
|7.92 oz
|Clear plastic bottom and lid
|California, Hawaii, Nevada
|Safeway, Andronico's Community Markets, Vons, Pak 'N Save
|READYMEALS PB & TRAIL MIX SNACK
|All Sell thru Dates up to and including May 24, 22
|7.60 oz
|Clear plastic square bottom and lid
|Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont
|Shaw's, Star Market
|READYMEALS QUAD PB APPLE CELERY PRETZEL
|All Sell thru Dates up to and including May 24, 22
|7 oz
|Clear plastic square bottom and lid
|Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wyoming
|Albertsons, Andronico's Community Markets, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, Lucky, Pak 'N Save, Randalls, Safeway, Tom Thumb, Vons
|READYMEALS QUAD PB APPLE PRETZEL BROWNIE
|All Sell thru Dates up to and including May 24, 22
|6 oz
|Clear plastic square bottom and lid
|Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Maryland, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Washington DC, Wyoming
|ACME, Albertsons, Andronico's Community Markets, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, King's, Balducci's, Lucky, Pak 'N Save, Safeway, Vons
|SCRATCH PIE PEANUT BUTTER CRM 9IN
|All Sell thru Dates up to and including May 26, 22
|Each
|Black plastic tray with clear plastic dome lid
|Washington
|Haggen
Comments