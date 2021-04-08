Redmond man says dogs were attacked by stray or unleashed pit bull

Pets

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A dog in Redmond is recovering at a vet clinic after being attacked by a stray or unleashed pit bull.

The owner said he was walking three of his dogs when the unleashed/stray attacked one of his dogs.

While tending to that dog, another dog, 'Kekoa,' was attacked and sustained injuries.

This is at least the third serious dog attack in Redmond in the past six months.

