Woof! Bend’s beloved Pet Parade returns on the Fourth after 2-year absence

But Bend Park and Rec says Old-Fashioned Festival won't be held this year

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After a two-year hiatus, Bend's beloved July 4th of July Pet Parade is set to return this summer, just in time for its 90th birthday, the Bend Park and Recreation District announced Tuesday.

The park district announced its plan to resume the Pet Parade, which is an Oregon Heritage Event dating back to 1932.

“The Pet Parade is enjoyed by thousands of participants and spectators and we aim to provide a family-friendly, safe, easy-to-join parade to begin the holiday,” said Matt Mercer, recreation services director. “We enjoy the opportunity to be part of family traditions each Independence Day.”

As in the past, the parade will be open to any and all who wish to participate in the parade or start the holiday as spectators. The size of the event and changes downtown are factors being considered in modifications to the route used in past years. The route and other details will be confirmed in the coming months, officials said.

However, BPRD also said it will focus on the parade and forego the Old-Fashioned Festival for 2022. Drake Park will be available on July 4th for casual park use for picnics, dog walks, river floating, paddleboarding, cartwheels and playing catch or other fun activities for children and adults.

“Coordinating the festival required a great deal of staff time and resources that are better spent on summer recreation programs and outreach efforts,” Mercer added.

In its announcement, the park district also advised: "The health and safety of the community is a top concern; therefore, the 2022 plan is subject to change if necessary with the public health situation."

For more information about the Pet Parade history, visit the event's web page.