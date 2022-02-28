HSCO’s 10th annual Pup Crawl combines two local favorites: Craft beer and helping animals

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Have a howling good time at a local brew pub during the Pup Crawl and help raise money for homeless animals. The Humane Society of Central Oregon’s 10th Annual Pup Crawl begins Thursday, March 3 for 11 evenings. from 4-7:30 p.m.

Join us at any or all of the nights:

Thursday, March 3 at Bend Brewing Co (1019 NW Brooks St, Bend 97701)

Friday, March 4 at Crux Fermentation Project (50 SW Division St, Bend 97702)

Saturday, March 5, at Worthy Brewing (495 NE Bellevue, Bend 97701)

Thursday, March 10 at 10 Barrel Brewing WESTSIDE (1135 NW Galveston, Bend 97701)

Friday, March 11 at Boneyard Pub (1955 NE Division St, Bend, OR 97701)

Saturday, March 12 at Wild Ride Brew (332 SW 5th St, Redmond, OR 97756)

Thursday, March 17 at Deschutes Brewery Pub (1044 NW Bond St, Bend, OR 97703)

Friday, March 18 at Avid Cider (550 SW Industrial Way #190, Bend 97702)

Friday, March 18 at Immersion Brewing (803 SW Industrial Way #185, Bend 97702)

Saturday, March 19 at Bevel Craft Brewing (911 SE Armour Rd Suite B, Bend, OR 97702)

Thursday, March 24 at Cascade Lakes Brewpub (1441 SW Chandler, Bend 97702)

Friday, March 25 at GoodLife Brewing Company (70 SW Century, Bend 97702)

The Humane Society of Central Oregon Pup Crawl includes a logo glass and beverage of choice. 100% of the money raised each night benefits the animals thanks to our sponsor Bend Pet Express and EXIT Realty Bend. Purchase during any Pup Crawl night.

Logo Pint Glass & One Beverage $10

Logo Glass & 1 Beverage at 3 different Pup Crawl Nights $25

Logo T-shirt $15

Enjoy the evening drinking and eating amongst friends, and meet HSCO staff to learn more about what we do and how you can help the animals in our community.

You canine companion can join you on dog friendly patios. For schedule and information visit www.hsco.org or call 541.330.7096.