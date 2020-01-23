Cyberattack knocks out Tillamook County computers

News

TILLAMOOK, Ore. (AP) -- A coastal Oregon county is struggling to get its computer and telephone systems running again after being hit by a cyberattack.

The attack on Tillamook County government has affected all departments, knocked out all computer systems and its website, and left phones working intermittently, officials said in a statement.

It says there is no indication that the personal information of employees or residents has been accessed or misused.

“The county will be operating ‘old school’ for a few days,” county commissioner Mary Faith Bell said in the statement. “No credit cards, and we’ll have to come up with workarounds to take care of county business.”

It comes as recent cyberattacks have hit governments in cities like Las Vegas, New Orleans and Pensacola, Florida.

The attack has disrupted county business, including delaying mailing out notifications of the county commission’s controversial Jan. 9 decision to grant Facebook permission to build a landing spot for an undersea fiber-optic cable connecting America with Asia on a community’s residential lot.

