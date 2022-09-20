Apple plans fix for bug that users say makes iPhone 14 Pro camera shake uncontrollably

By Samantha Murphy Kelly, CNN Business

Apple said it is working on a software fix after some users who recently purchased an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max reported their devices’ rear-facing cameras shook “uncontrollably” and made strange noises when using social media apps.

In videos and posts uploaded to social media sites, some users explained the issue only occurred when using the camera with third-party platforms, including Snapchat, TikTok and Instagram. One YouTube user posted a video of the phone shaking while using TikTok. Other users on Reddit posted about similar issues. “I’ve been experiencing my camera shaking uncontrollably whenever I open Snapchat or use the camera for Instagram,” one wrote. “However, I don’t run into any issues when I use the regular camera app.”

In a statement to CNN on Tuesday, Apple said it is currently working on resolving the issue. “We’re aware of the issue and a fix will be released next week,” a company spokesperson said.

It’s an early hiccup for Apple after unveiling a suite of new iPhones earlier this month. The Pro models, which feature the first 48 MP camera and a handful of new advanced features, are thought to be in particularly high demand this year, which could buoy Apple given these models start at $999.

In a series of recent tweets, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said demand for the iPhone 14 Pro models reportedly caused Apple to switch the production lines of its standard iPhone 14 lineup to make more of the higher-end devices. At the same time, the iPhone 14 Pro models seem to have longer wait times than rest of the iPhone 14 lineup.

Apple’s fix wouldn’t be the first software update since the company released its latest mobile software, iOS 16, last Monday. Soon after, Apple rolled out iOS 16.0.1. to address issues with activating new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro devices, and to fix a bug within the zoom feature of the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

