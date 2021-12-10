Are you having trouble affording holiday gifts? Share your story
By Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN Business
Americans are spending more on rent, gas, groceries, clothes and other essentials lately.
US consumer prices have climbed 6.8% annually without seasonal adjustments — the biggest increase since June 1982 — as inflation has surged due to the imbalance between demand for consumer goods and supply of those products.
We want to know: Are higher prices impacting your holiday shopping plans? Are you having trouble affording gifts for your family or friends? What trade-offs are you making? Do you plan to sit out or cut back on gift giving this year? Share your story.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Comments