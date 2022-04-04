Is returning to the office taking a bite out of your finances?

More workers are returning to the office after working from home the last two years. Not only has this meant an adjustment to daily routines, but also spending, as employees start shelling out money for commuting costs, coffee and lunch runs and office attire — all of which has been made more expensive by rising gas prices and soaring inflation.

How have your commuting and other return-to-office expenses been affected? Are you spending more, less or the same as you did pre-pandemic? We want to hear from you. Share your story below and we may reach out to you for a potential story.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.