What to do if your Wells Fargo deposit is missing

Los Angeles (CNN) — Wells Fargo is once again cleaning up trouble with its customers’ bank accounts, and there are several steps you can take if you’ve been affected.

Some customers of the bank have said they are unable to view or access money deposited into their accounts. In social media posts, some have said they were charged overdraft fees or cannot make payroll for their small businesses after money went missing from their accounts.

Wells Fargo confirmed on Friday that the issue, which began on Thursday, is still ongoing.

“A limited number of customers could not see recent deposit transactions on their accounts. The vast majority have been resolved, and the few remaining issues will be resolved soon. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience,” a spokesperson for the bank told CNN.

This isn’t the first time money has temporarily disappeared from some customer accounts at Wells Fargo. The bank dealt with a similar glitch in March. At the time, missing money was restored after a few days. Wells Fargo confirmed to CNN that, despite the mishap, “funds continue to be secure.”

What to do if you’re affected

Wells Fargo has said that the issue this week did not affect all its customers. Still, if you’ve noticed missing funds from a Wells Fargo account or any bank account, you should contact your bank directly, according to the US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate, recommends clients flag the issue to customer service. Those who do should get the help they need the soonest.

“The baby that cries is the one that gets fed,” he said.

He suggests contacting the bank’s customer service by phone, social media, or any other method available.

For those with a linked savings account at Wells Fargo, McBride advises transferring money from that account to cover any payments in the short term.

“These tend to be short-lived issues. Inconvenient, but short-lived,” McBride said.

After the technical glitch is resolved and money in your account is restored, McBride stressed it is essential to be “proactive” about pursuing refunds for any overdraft fees that might have been incurred.

“Don’t automatically assume that it’s going to happen,” he said.

If problems with your account persist, customers have the option to elevate the issue outside of Wells Fargo. McBride suggests filing a complaint with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau or your state banking regulator.

Keep tabs on your money

Overall, keeping a record of bank transactions is always a good idea. Getting a physical receipt when depositing a check at an ATM or taking a screenshot of the confirmation after depositing a check through a mobile application can help you keep track of your money.

However, according to the OCC, if something does go wrong with your checking account, the law doesn’t require you to have the original paper check to resolve the issue with your bank.

Ultimately, while there are protections available to consumers, McBride said the Wells Fargo glitch underscores the importance of keeping regular tabs on your bank accounts and your money, “whether it’s protecting against identity theft, making sure you don’t overdraw your account, or making sure the money that’s supposed to be in there got there.”

