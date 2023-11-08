Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester to step down in June 2024

Washington, DC (CNN) — Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester is set to resign from her post next year, the bank announced Wednesday.

Regional Fed presidents serve terms that are limited by length of service and age and are chosen by a board of directors in each bank. Mester has served in her role since June 2014.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

