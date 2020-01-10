Fatal Tumalo crash knocks out power in area

Accidents and Crashes

Vehicle crashed into power pole; roads 'very slick' in area

TUMALO, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Slick roads may have contributed to a fatal crash in the Tumalo area Friday night that left more than 700 Central Electric Cooperative members in the dark.

The co-op said a vehicle crashed into one of its poles off Tumalo Reservoir Road just west of Mock Road shortly after 8 p.m. Witnesses said it flipped onto its top at the scene.

Deschutes County sheriff's deputies said they were working with Bend Fire & Rescue and CEC to investigate the fatal single-vehicle crash.

The utility said in a posting to its outage page that 714 members were affected. They said CEC repair crews "will be unable to restore power for several hours while local law enforcement conducts its investigation."

"Once the scene has been cleared, crews will work to restore power as quickly and safely as possible," the co-op stated. "CEC crews are on standby gathering materials needed to replace the damaged pole and restore power:"

"Linemen are reporting the roads are very slick due to our current weather conditions," they said, with a rain-snow mix late in the day and temperatures dropping to near freezing.

We'll have more information as it's released.