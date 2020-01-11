ODOT urges avoiding Mt. Hood due to dangerous conditions
Oregon 35 closed periodically, others may be necessary
GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The initial snowfall from a stormy weekend has made for slick roads on the High Desert and elsewhere, with ODOT warning Saturday of dangerous conditions over Mount Hood and urging travelers to avoid the area until Monday, if possible.
"Heavy snow, high winds, poor visibility and numerous spinouts are creating extremely hazardous driving conditions on Mount Hood," an ODOT advisory late Saturday morning stated.
ODOT has periodically closed sections of Oregon Highway 35, and the agency said "other road closures may be necessary as crews keep up with heavy snowfall."
"Blowing snow has reduced visibility and caused spinouts and delays," the advisory stated. "Travelers should avoid Mount Hood if at all possible until Monday and improved conditions."
Lookout you Californians!
If it’s really that bad up there, they should just close the highway at Rhody on the west side, Maupin Jct on the east side, and hwy 35 to the north, so all the skiers and other people that don’t absolutely have to be up there, can’t go up and cause problems…