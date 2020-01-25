Pendleton police to start using body cameras

News

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) -- The Pendleton Police Department in northeastern Oregon now has an extra set of eyes with them. The East Oregonian reported this week that Pendleton’s 24 sworn police officers have been equipped with body cameras.

The cameras are located on the officers’ left breast pocket and attached using a magnetic plate. Officers must double tap the camera to activate it when responding to a call.

The program joins Pendleton police with departments in Boardman and Hermiston as the only agencies with body cameras in Northeast Oregon.