C.O. keeping up with state demand for electric vehicles

Car dealership prepares for higher EV demand to meet state goals

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon hopes to have at least 50,000 registered electric vehicles on the road by the end of this year. The plan is part of the Multi-State ZEV Action Plan, which guides efforts to put 3.3 million zero emission vehicles on the roads by 2025.

The plan focuses on infrastructure, policies, standards and other components critical for the success of a growing market.

According to the DMV, there was a total of 1,044 registered electric and hybrid-electric vehicles in Deschutes County last year. That's compared to only 258 in 2015.

Statewide, there were 29,726 registered electric and hybrid-electric vehicles. That’s more than half of the statewide goal.

On Thursday, NewsChannel 21 spoke with representatives of the Audi dealership in Bend to learn more about the local demand for EVs.

Ian Smythe works as the brand specialist at Audi of Bend, but he is also a new customer.

"I’m really excited to be purchasing the Audi E-Tron, and it’s my first ever all-electric vehicle,” Smythe said. “I do currently own a plug-in hybrid, primarily my wife's vehicle, so we've slowly taking away our gas engines.”

Smythe said many of his clients are environmentally conscious and want a vehicle that’s both reliable and eco-friendly.

“Most people move here and live here because of the natural environment around us, and we should be good stewards of that land,” Smythe said. “So this is one of the ways people choose to make a positive impact on the environment.”

Derek Ruiz, the Audi brand manager, moved to Central Oregon from Alaska. He said he was surprised by the push for EVs in the region.

“I didn’t think there was a huge demand for it up there, and then coming back down here, you see charging stations everywhere,” Ruiz said. “There’s evidence all around us that EV technology is here.”

To learn more about the state’s efforts to reduce carbon emission vehicles on the road, visit the ODOT website at https://www.oregon.gov/ODOT/Programs/Pages/Electric-Vehicles.aspx.

