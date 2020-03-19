COVID-19 concerns bring drop in CET transit ridership

News

Cascade East Transit implements new safety measures for buses and drivers

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- Like many facets of everyday life in Central Oregon, public transportation is taking a hit as concerns about COVID-19 continue to grow.

Cascades East Transit, like many public transportation companies, has seen a drop in ridership.

Meanwhile, CET has enforced new practices to help prevent the spread of the virus. Vehicle washers disinfect the buses each night, and drivers wipe down handrails and steering wheels before and after each route. Their facilities are being cleaned several times a day.

The transit system also is encouraging riders to sit at least six feet apart, if possible.

The Community Connector route has seen the largest decrease in ridership, because it was mostly utilized by college students no longer traveling to the campuses.

Derek Houfbauer, CET's outreach and engagement administrator, said Thursday that although the number of riders has decreased, the buses are running on their normal schedules.



"They're still running on a frequent basis, and what that does is help with the social distancing," Houfbauer said. "So the fewer people that are actually on our bus, the further they can sit apart.

"We are actually implementing measures on our bus to help people maintain social distancing, and have them six feet between passengers."



Some regular or frequent riders talked with NewsChannel 21 about their experience with public transportation and concerns for being exposed.

'Everywhere I go, it's bus this, bus that. So if they shut down, I would not know what to do.' Cascades East Transit rider Dawn Wilson

"I try to keep a little bit of distance from the people," Pedro Pablos said. "Nothing personal, but for self-protection, not to spread the virus around. We have to look for a way to contain this."

Another rider, Dawn Wilson, said, "I ride the buses all the time. Eeverything is dependent on the buses -- everything. So everywhere I go, it's bus this, bus that. So if they shut down, I would not know what to do."

Houfbauer said as long as CET has all of its drivers, it's going to continue to run all of its bus routes on their normal schedules.

For more information: https://cascadeseasttransit.com/