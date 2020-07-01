‘Blast the Virus!’: La Pine July 4th fireworks display will go on

News

Organizers say they wanted to "give the community a boost" during pandemic

LA PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The four-day La Pine Frontier Days celebration has been canceled, but the Fourth of July fireworks display on Saturday night will go on as planned.

The La Pine Frontier Days Association said it had to cancel the annual Frontier Days celebration due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, organizers say they wanted to “give the community a boost” with a special fireworks display on July 4th amid the pandemic, calling it “Blast the Virus!”

The fireworks display will take place at 10 p.m. Saturday from the meadow between Third and Sixth Streets, west of Highway 97.

The association says viewers will be allowed to park along the city streets and in parking lots, and are responsible for social distancing.

The association also requests viewers remove all fireworks materials they bring to the area. It will be providing metal cans for fireworks disposal.

