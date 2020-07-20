Deschutes County leaders to continue Smith Rock overflow parking discussions

News

State park officials to offer proposals to address issues

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County commissioners are meeting Monday afternoon with county road Department and state parks staff to once again discuss recent overflow issues on streets near Smith Rock State Park.

Park staff will present proposals on how to address the overflow parking and congestion near the park, as well as discuss the park’s master plan.

County commissioners have been discussing neighbors' concerns for several weeks and visited the area on a weekend to see the issues first-hand.

