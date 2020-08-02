Alec Nolan

News

Multimedia journalist, NewsChannel 21

Change is good ... which is why I am thankful to join the team at NewsChannel 21 and serve the Central Oregon community!

Born and raised in Fresno, Calif., I had the fortunate opportunity to head to the central coast and attend UC-Santa Barbara for my undergraduate. I received my Bachelor's in Film & Media Studies, with a minor in Sports Management in 2017.

During my college career, I followed my passion for journalism and became a member of the KCSB-FM 91.9 sports staff. My commitments included live play-by-play commentary, player interviews and hosting a multitude of live on-air shows. In the summers, I worked as a beat writer for the Santa Barbara Foresters baseball organization.

Upon graduation, I did find myself in the broadcast media industry, but on the advertising sales side. I began my career at KEYT-ABC in Santa Barbara, Calif., in 2017, and later moved to Denver to join KUSA-NBC in 2019.

Although I valued my career experiences up until that point, I knew I had to ultimately jump ship and transition back to my lifelong desire to tell stories. I cannot think of a better place to do so than here in Bend.