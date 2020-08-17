Hot; Possible Thunderstorms

News

A massive high pressure ridge centered over the Desert SW has been responsible for the hot temperatures we have seen recently and we can expect more of the same over the next couple days. Moisture moving in over highs in the mid to upper 90's will give us a chance at more thunderstorms today. Gusty SW winds at 10-15 mph will stay with us through the evening. Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the 50's and 60's.

Tuesday will be a virtual repeat of today so a fire weather warning that is in place now will stay in place until 11:00 pm tomorrow. Highs will cool into the mid to upper 80's for the next several days. After seeing mostly sunny skies Wednesday we are expecting nothing but sunshine right through the coming weekend.

