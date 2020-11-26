C.O. cooks talk of challenges preparing first Thanksgiving feast on their own this year

News

'It's probably the most chill holiday we've ever had'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Many Central Oregon families who have relied on others to prepare Thanksgiving meals in the past were doing their own cooking for the first time this year.

For Krystle Goodwine of Prineville and her family, it's been a learning curve.

"Well, we really had some trouble with what to do with the darn turkey," she said.

Goodwine gave us a look into her kitchen, in what might be the only year her family of four celebrates among themselves

She said her family usually goes to her husband's parents' house, and after doing the cooking herself, she's that much more appreciative

"I have a have new respect for those that do cook," Goodwine said.

Dave Owens of Bend was also tying his apron this holiday for the first time, and he was having a similar learning experience as Goodwine.

"We got a 7-pound turkey," Owens said. "It's actually cooking a little quicker than I had planned."

Owens admitted that he went store-bought for a couple items on his table, like the pies.

He said he's also realizing how fortunate he's been in the past.

"Definitely took that for granted during my childhood, just not appreciating how much work it is to put one these together," he said. "So yeah, I definitely have a lot of appreciation for everybody who did that in the past."

Their family was making the most of the holiday, given the circumstances.

Renee Anderson said, "It's just really quiet today. I just really miss family and like the hustle and bustle, but it's probably the most chill holiday we've ever had."