HDFFA, OSU Extension seek C.O. farmers, ranchers for feedback workshops

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The High Desert Food and Farm Alliance and Oregon State University Extension Service are holding a series of workshops to better understand the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats currently facing Central Oregon farmers and ranchers.

The workshops will take place virtually over Zoom at the end of January, with separate sessions for farmers and ranchers in each county. HDFFA and OSU are currently seeking farmers and ranchers located in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties to participate and provide feedback on both internal and external factors impacting their operations.

The feedback provided during these workshops will help inform educational programming performed by HDFFA and OSU for the next three years. As part of HDFFA’s mission to build a healthy and thriving food network, they strive to understand and meet the current needs of producers throughout the region.

Annie Nichols, Farm and Ranch Support Manager at HDFFA and one of the organizers of the workshops, said, “Participation from the farming and ranching community will be critical for the execution of these workshops and the long-term success of our agriculture support programming. This feedback will help inform where we focus our time, energy, and resources, and ensure that we are meeting the most pressing needs of the community.”

The workshops will be held on the following dates:

County Participant Type Date Crook Farmer January 18th, 2021 Jefferson Farmer January 20th, 2021 Deschutes Farmer January 22nd, 2021 Crook Rancher January 25th, 2021 Jefferson Rancher January 27th, 2021 Deschutes Rancher January 29th, 2021

If you are a farmer or rancher in the Central Oregon region and are interested in participating in the workshop, please visit www.hdffa.org/swot to register.