Valley lawmaker proposes OSU-Cascades become its own, separate university

Reason for bill proposing OSU split, 'Central Oregon University' unclear; school opposition may doom idea

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Willamette Valley lawmaker quietly introduced legislation this week to turn OSU-Cascades into a separate public university, but surprised school officials already are expressing opposition to the idea.

House Bill 2888, sponsored by District 20 state Rep. Paul Evans, D-Monmouth, would "establish Central Oregon University as separate public university, distinct from Oregon State University."

Language in the linked summary of the bill offers some details about how the switch would take place, but does not explain why Evans sponsored such an unexpected change.

In a statement to NewsChannel 21 late Thursday, OSU-Cascades Vice President Becky Johnson voiced her opposition and frustration with the proposed bill:

“HB2888 does not reflect the intentions of OSU and OSU-Cascades for the Bend campus. OSU-Cascades is stronger as an OSU campus than as an independent campus. OSU and OSU-Cascades' focus this legislative session is on securing capital funding for the future Student Success Center and supporting necessary funding for all of Oregon’s public universities."

