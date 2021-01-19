Bend-La Pine Schools still has dozens of job openings, a week before students return

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With just a week to go before some K-3rd grade students are set to return to the classroom, Bend-La Pine Schools has some jobs to fill.

According to the district website, there are 43 positions open across the school district, including nine elementary teaching positions. By comparison, Redmond School District, which is set to return to class on Feb. 2, has just 20 openings. Sisters School District has only seven openings.

The youngest Bend La-Pine students who did not opt for continued comprehensive distance learning are set to return to the classroom on Jan. 25. The district is still gathering how many students are choosing to remain in CDL.

Jack Hirsh has reached out to the district and spoken with an economist from the Oregon Department of Employment on the education jobs market and will have a full report starting on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.