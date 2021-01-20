Bend veterinarian seeing uptick in marijuana affecting dogs

News

Brookswood Animal Clinic has treated three cases this week alone

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Over the past three days, the Brookswood Animal Clinic in Bend has treated three dogs who came in looking drowsy and uncoordinated -- all clinical signs of mild marijuana toxicity. Sure enough, the clinic detected tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, marijuana's active ingredient, in their systems.

Dr. Ruth Loomis, owner of the clinic, told NewsChannel 21 Wednesday afternoon that she's noticed an uptick in the number of dogs brought into her clinic due to marijuana toxicity.

"Weed is such a common thing now, out in the open," she said. "People are more lax with disposing of marijuana remnants."

However, Loomis added that she does not like using the word "toxicity" to describe the diagnosis. That's because the symptoms are overall fairly mild, as marijuana does not cause any damage to internal organs.

"Generally speaking, it's benign," Dr. Loomis said. "Obviously there are some exceptions, but it's not lethal."

Still, she understands it can be disturbing for both the dogs and their owners.

