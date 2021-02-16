‘Intense’: Those looking to enjoy C.O. snow find heavy traffic on way to hot spots

News

'There not a lot to do, so skiing becomes what you do'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As eager snow-goers in Central Oregon made their way up toward Mt. Bachelor Tuesday morning, many became stuck in a long line of traffic.

NewsChannel 21 received emails and phone calls from skiers reporting traffic was stopped.

One person said it took him three hours to make it to the mountain.

When we arrived, traffic was back to a crawl.

"We didn't have a winter, so everybody's trying to jump on board and get as much snow as we can right now," snowmobiler Bryan Harrison of Bend said.

Mt. Bachelor officials told us that during major storm cycles, with heavy snow and high winds, it can prove challenging for the snow removal team to keep up with clearing the parking lots, even working through the night.

They were also temporarily down one snow blower, and that some drivers didn't realize there are two ways to enter.

"The traffic was pretty intense on the way up here -- it was bumper to bumper," Harrison said. "It looked like a mile, so it was intense."

Harrison said with COVID-19 shutting down many other entertainment venues, he's noticing more traffic on the roads.

"There's not a lot to do, so skiing becomes what you do," he said.

Harrison said limited parking in general is becoming a normal conversation for Central Oregon outdoor enthusiasts.

"Way too many people coming in to get into the sport -- which is great for all of you new guys getting into the sport. But you know, the local guys, we like to have our spots, and we still spots that people haven't discovered," he said.

Despite the traffic and the crowds, most skiers are loving all the fresh snow!

