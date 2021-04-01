First to close, last to open: C.O. live events industry pleads for recovery assist

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Live Events Industry of Oregon, a state chapter of the National Live Events Coalition, has signed a petition asking Gov. Kate Brown and other state representatives to step up their recovery efforts.

LEIO is made up of behind-the-scenes service providers that include special event venues, planners, designers, caterers, Lighting, DJs, rentals, among many others.

The petition asks that some of those money from Congress’s

American Rescue Plan relief bill be allocated in the form of grants to small businesses in Oregon.

Over a dozen business owners from Central Oregon signed the petition, in the hopes of starting a conversation with state and county governments in order to recover from the fallout of the pandemic.

NewsChannel 21's Alec Nolan spoke with a few local business owners to get their perspective.

