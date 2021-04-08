Mysterious Crooked River Ranch waterfall flows for only three days a year

News

Source of once-a-year waterfall is unknown

CROOKED CREEK RANCH, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon is filled with waterfalls, beautiful landscapes and places to explore. Most of these sites have been discovered for years, and they make the High Desert special.

However, once a year, for only a few days, a new, mystery waterfall appears.

The waterfall has been named "Three Days Falls" by locals. It's best seen from behind the property of Over the Edge Taphouse at Crooked River Ranch.

The owner first discovered the waterfall a year ago, by accident.

"I kept hearing this noise, this raging noise, and at first we thought maybe it was a train. It just never stopped," Lynnelle Morgan told NewsChannel 21 on Thursday. "I got curious and walked over to the edge. There was this waterfall. And it was so beautiful!"

The source of the water is apparently a mystery. Morgan says after flowing for three to four days, it eventually stops. She believes the water is tied to preparation for springtime irrigation.

"I think it's some kind of irrigation canal, dumping or purging, or farmers letting go of their water," She said.

The Crooked River Ranch Club and Maintenance Association speculates it's a farmer dumping their water tanks.

Either way, it's a lot of water.

To get a glimpse of the falls, you have to walk a little bit. Starting behind the Over the Edge Taphouse, the waterfall is visible about 100 yards towards the edge of the canyon.

Morgan says everyone is welcome to come take a look -- as long as they're being careful.

News of the mysterious waterfall gained attention on social media. Most were unfamiliar with the secret gem.

Thursday marked the third day the water has been flowing. If you want to see it, you might want to hurry, before it stops.