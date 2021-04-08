Next steps for Bend PD’s new body cam system

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Wednesday evening, a split Bend City Council approved a 5-year, $1 million contract to purchase a body camera system for the police department.

Police Chief Mike Krantz told councilors the cams add “an additional layer of transparency to our work” and are “likely to resolve complaints faster.”

Although they cannot be turned on 24/7, there are certain mandatory activation situations, under state law and policy, including enforcement or investigative contacts, forced entry, or calls that involve mentally ill or suicidal individuals.

There are also privacy situations that call for them to not be turned on.

