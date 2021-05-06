Breese-Iverson introducing bill calling for full school reopenings this fall

News

Other GOP lawmakers co-sponsoring 'bipartisan, bicameral' legislation

PRINEVILLE, Ore, (KTVZ) -- State Rep. Vikki Breese-Iverson, R-Prineville announced Thursday she and fellow lawmakers are introducing a bipartisan, bicameral bill to fully reopen schools for the 2021-22 school year.

Reporters were notified of an early-afternoon news conference on the legislation, also sponsored by Sen. Fred Girod (R-Stayton), Rep. Christine Drazan (R-Canby) and Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis (R-Albany).

The news conference also involved "several concerned parents who will share their own stories about how school closures have affected their kids," the advisory stated.

NewsChannel 21's Carly Keenan will have details about the legislation and reaction to it on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.