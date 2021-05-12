Jump, and jump, and jump again: Bend man shoots for single-day Oregon skydiving record

News

Event set for June 15 at Madras Airport; current record of 40 jumps was set in 1986 in Southern Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Dan Horne is a rather modest man, with a sky-high dream. The 39-year-old delivery driver for Franz Bakery plans on setting a new Oregon state record for most skydives in a 24-hour period.

He needs at least 41 jumps to break the current record, which has been in place for 35 years.

Horne's goal is to complete 45 jumps on June 15 from the Madras Municipal Airport.

Horne does have years of experience under his belt. His first skydive came at the age of 18. Since then, he's tallied more than 400 total jumps.

NewsChannel 21's Max Goldwasser got an exclusive first-hand look at Horne's plan of action on Wednesday. Watch his full report on Fox @ 4.

Meanwhile, here's Horne's news release announcing his plans:

Bend resident Dan Horne, an avid wingsuit skydiver, will be attempting a new Oregon State skydiving record for the most jumps in 24 hours on June 15th, 2021 at the Madras Municipal Airport.

Dan has 20 years of skydiving experience, to include night jumps, formation skydiving, canopy piloting, and wingsuit flying.

On June 15th, 2021, he will attempt to break the Oregon State skydiving record for the number of jumps performed in 24 hours. The long-standing current record of 40 jumps is held by Rodney Holberton, performed at Beagle Sky Ranch in southern Oregon on 03/16/1986.

Beginning at sunrise, approximately 6:30 a.m., Dan will skydive from an altitude of 2,500 feet, at a rate of four to five jumps per hour, in front of the scenic backdrop of Mt. Jefferson.

Dan's goal is to beat the current 40 jump record during daylight hours, although the United States Parachute Association allows 24 hours for this official record.

The record attempt will be held at the Madras Municipal Airport, with sponsorship from Avid Cider and support services from Skydive Awesome, which is a local, family-owned parachuting operation providing skydiving instruction and tandem parachute jumps.

Dan is excited to represent Central Oregon and bring the Oregon State record to his local community.

The public is invited to observe the event at their leisure, although state-required social distancing guidelines will be followed.