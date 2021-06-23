Fire crews on the hunt for ‘sleeper fires’ after C.O. lightning storms

News

Oregon Department of Forestry official said sleeper fire are "100%" a concern over next few days

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With hundreds of lightning strikes rolling through Central Oregon over the last couple of days, smoldering "sleeper fires" are now a concern for crews in the area.

A sleeper fire is one that can lay dormant for days, sometimes even a couple weeks, before it kicks up and smoke and flames become visible. This can and usually does happen after a series of days of lightning, combined with hot temperatures.

Since Central Oregon is expecting to hit triple-digit temperatures by the weekend, crews expect that to literally add fuel to the fire.

Christie Shaw, a spokeswoman for the Oregon Department of Forestry, told NewsChannel 21 these sleeper fires are "100%" a concern for the next two weeks.

NewsChannel 21's Max Goldwasser will be speaking with Shaw on Wednesday to find out how crews detect and extinguish these sleeper fires. Watch his full report on Fox at 4.