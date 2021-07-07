Integrity Auto Services in La Pine offers a $5000 reward for referrals

News

Integrity Auto Care is looking for professional technicians

If you're looking to make some extra cash, Integrity Auto Services in La Pine is looking for help.

The business is expanding and offering a reward of $5000 if you can provide a referral for a certified auto technician.

According to the company's website, if the the job requirements are met, half the reward will be provided on the technician's first day of work. The other half is given after a 90 day probationary period.

Bola Gbadebo is heading to La Pine to find out more details about the reward. Her story is coming up on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.