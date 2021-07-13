Plans for RV park in Culver spark opposition from some community members

News

Opposed to location near park, school

CULVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Plans for an 80-space RV park in Culver have sparked some community opposition.

The RV park would be located on a currently empty lot on First Street, south of Culver City Hall.

There was a public hearing where community members had the opportunity to voice their opinion.

Jerry Shaw of Culver says he's not against an RV park being built, but against the proposed location.

He told NewsChannel 21 on Tuesday that the site is close to a park and a school, in an area several kids walk through.

