Friday registration deadline for BPRD youth flag football; coaches also needed

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The fall sport season is fast approaching, and the deadline for local youth to register to participate in Bend Park and Recreation District’s Youth Flag Football League is this Friday, July 30.

Participants can register at www.bendparksandrec.org.

The flag football league is open to boys and girls entering first through eighth grade in the upcoming 2021-22 school year. The league runs from September 7 through October 31, with practice twice a week and games played on Sundays. The registration fee is $70 for in-district and $84 for out-of-district residents. Need-based financial assistance is available.

“Flag football is rapidly becoming one of the park district’s most popular youth team sport programs. We already have an all-time record number of kids registered for this season”, said Rich Ekman, coordinator for the flag football program. “Parents should sign up now to ensure their child gets on a team.”

Volunteer coaches needed

The BPRD flag football program relies on adult volunteers to coach teams. Coaches lead practices and games and need to be able to create a positive, encouraging recreational environment for all players. A background check is processed and coaches receive training for safety and program logistics.

Volunteer application is available at: https://www.bendparksandrec.org/about/volunteers/volunteer-application/