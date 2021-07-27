Traffic control changes set for concerts at this week’s Deschutes County Fair

News

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County said Tuesday it is implementing new traffic control changes in an effort to improve evening traffic flow exiting the Fair & Expo Center at the conclusion of rodeo and concert events.

The following traffic control plan will be in place from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., on Wednesday, July 28 through Saturday, July 31.

Traffic parked south of the Mt Jefferson Drive access in the Fair & Expo Center parking lots will be required to exit via SW 19 th Street or Mt Jefferson Drive. This traffic will be routed exclusively to the Yew Avenue/Airport Way interchange with US-97.

Traffic parked north of Mt Jefferson Drive in the Fair & Expo Center parking lots will be required to exit via the Mt Hood Drive access and will be directed exclusively to northbound Airport Way.

To facilitate traffic flow exiting the Fair & Expo Center, the US Highway 97 interchange off-ramps at Yew Avenue-Airport Way will be closed to traffic from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Traffic entering the Fair & Expo Center during this time, such as parent pick-up and rideshare, will need to use Veterans Way and Airport Way from the north. Additionally, access to the Redmond Municipal Airport and other area businesses will also be directed to use Veterans Way during this time.

Fair and concert attendees should consider their parking location upon entry to facilitate their exit from the venue. Attendees from Bend and southwest Redmond should use the SW 19th Street access and parking areas, and attendees from central/north Redmond, Prineville and other northern locations should utilize the Mt Hood entrance and parking areas.