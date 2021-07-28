State officials issue report on deadly heat wave, urge residents prepare for another in forecast

News

'Heat can kill, and heat has killed in Oregon'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Office of Emergency Management held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss this weekend's expected heat wave and actions Oregonians can take to stay safe as the state released an "after-action" report on last month's deadly, record heat.

Findings and recommendations from the expedited After Action Review from the June excessive heat event were also addressed.

OEM's Director Andrew Phelps said "neighbors need to check on neighbors" during this type of unprecedented' heat wave, which can ultimately save lives.

"We know that lives were saved because folks checked on their family members, people in their community and co-workers," Phelps said. "But by the afternoon folks were having serious complications due to the heat, and for many Oregonians it was too late."

Phelps says checking on your neighbors or community members is more than just a phone call, it means actively knocking on a door.

"Heat can kill, and heat has killed in Oregon," Phelps said.

OEM was also joined by subject matter experts from the Oregon Health Authority and the state Department of Human Services.

NewsChannel 21's Alec Nolan will have more from the meeting later tonight on First at Ten on Fox.

In the meantime, here is Wednesday's full press release from OEM, and ones from Gov. Kate Brown and Oregon OHA:

Oregonians advised to prepare for potential triple-digit temperatures through the weekend

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Office of Emergency Management (OEM) today submitted to the Governor’s Office an After-Action Review of the June 2021 excessive heat event. The AAR assesses government efforts to prevent and prepare for extreme weather events and outlines recommendations for immediate and future implementation.

Governor Kate Brown directed OEM to lead the expedited review following the excessive heat that occurred June 25 to June 30, 2021, in which at least 83 Oregonians tragically lost their lives to heat-related illness. With potential triple-digit temperatures expected again this weekend, OEM is working with local emergency management partners and fellow state agencies to immediately implement recommendations from the report to help ensure Oregonians are prepared for the extreme heat.

The AAR analyzed collaborative actions by federal, state, tribal, local agencies and non-profit organizations to respond to the unprecedented heat event. Topline results found that partners moved quickly to assess regional needs and align outreach to provide information and resources to their communities on how to stay safe.

“While these efforts undoubtedly saved lives, it is unacceptable that so many were unable to access the available resources,” said OEM Director Andrew Phelps. “Oregon lives were lost to the heat, highlighting gaps where improvements are needed to reduce the impact of future extreme weather events. We’re calling on state, local and regional governments, community organizations and the public to pull together and prepare for the hot summer months ahead -- and the inevitable effects of our changing climate.”

The review presents 16 recommendations for immediate and long-term implementation. The state is working swiftly with partners to implement immediate recommendations; four of which have already been put into action. Those include:

Increased and earlier health information sharing with local leadership.

Ensuring 211 is resourced to provide 24/7 coverage to respond to inquiries and requests for assistance.

Ongoing conversations with local partners to waive public transit fares during extreme heat events.

Prioritizing the importance of readiness for Oregonians and communicating the importance of checking on neighbors, relatives and coworkers.

Long-term recommendations advise governments to prepare for future climate-driven events by identifying communities in need, enhancing early communication around the risks of extreme weather and implementing infrastructure-level policy changes to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Rachael Banks, Oregon’s Public Health Director, said OHA is looking at innovative approaches to help Oregonians protect themselves during extreme weather conditions like excessive heat, including working on new strategies that will make existing housing healthier and safer.

“Simple steps such as weatherizing a home can help keep cool temperatures in and hot temperatures out. Such improvements can also help people avoid wildfire smoke that has become a common part of our summers.”

The Excessive Heat After-Action Review can be found by following this link.

Governor Kate Brown Issues Statement on Office of Emergency Management Extreme Heat After Action Report

Urges Oregonians to be prepared with triple-digit heat expected this weekend

(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown issued the following statement today after the Oregon Office of Emergency Management released its after action report on the June extreme heat event, and in advance of extreme temperatures this weekend:

“Because of the impacts of climate change, it’s clear that we will face very high temperatures in Oregon again. What we learned from June’s extreme heat wave is that we all must do more at every level––state, county, local, and individually––to prepare for extreme weather events.

“With triple-digit temperatures expected this weekend, I am directing state agencies to work proactively with local emergency management partners to implement the recommendations in this report immediately.

“We all have a role to play in emergency preparedness. Lives were saved in June by neighbors checking on neighbors, and friends and family making sure vulnerable Oregonians had a place to go to cool down. As we head into another very hot weekend, please make sure your family has a plan, and sign up for emergency alerts at ORAlert.gov today.”

Oregon OSHA urges employers to meet new obligations to protect workers from heat illness as temperatures rise (Photo)

Oregon Dept. of Consumer & Business Services - 07/28/21

(Salem) – As temperatures rise in the days ahead, Oregon OSHA is reminding employers of their new obligations under an emergency heat illness prevention rule. At the same time, workers have a right to a safe and healthy workplace, including the right to raise safety concerns with their employers free from retaliation.

Oregon OSHA offers free consultation and educational resources to help employers comply with the rule, which took effect immediately when it was adopted July 8. If employers refuse to address concerns raised by workers, then workers may file a complaint with Oregon OSHA. It is against the law to punish a worker for raising on-the-job health and safety concerns.

Oregon OSHA’s emergency temporary rule remains in effect until Jan. 3, 2022, or until it is replaced sooner by a permanent heat illness prevention rule, which is expected to occur later this year. The temporary emergency rule applies to any workplace – outdoors and indoors – where heat dangers are caused by the weather. The requirements include expanded access to shade and cool water; regular cool-down breaks; training; communication; and emergency planning.

The division offers fact sheets in English and Spanish that outline the rule’s key requirements. Also, the division has published a new question-and-answer document – in English and Spanish – to help with understanding the rule.

Under a new emphasis program, Oregon OSHA has boosted its enforcement presence around heat illness issues with more inspectors in the field during hot days.

Employers are encouraged to use free resources – available now from Oregon OSHA and involving no fault, no citations, and no penalties – for help with meeting requirements:

Consultation services – Provides free help with safety and health programs, including how to control and eliminate hazards, and hands-on training

Technical staff – Helps employers understand requirements and how to apply them to their worksites

Moreover, a list of state and national educational resources about preventing heat illness is available as part of previous communications issued by Oregon OSHA, in both English and Spanish.

Also, the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services, which includes Oregon OSHA, maintains the Multicultural Communications Program that provides outreach to communities with limited English proficiency. That outreach encompasses information about on-the-job safety and health. The program includes a toll-free phone number for Spanish-speaking Oregonians: 800-843-8086.

Workers may file a complaint with Oregon OSHA using the division’s online hazard reporting form, available in Spanish and English. A list of field offices is available on the division’s “File a complaint” page. The division encourages workers to learn about their rights to raise safety concerns and to protect against retaliation.

Under the temporary emergency requirements, employers are required to take specific steps when the heat index reaches or exceeds 80 degrees Fahrenheit, including providing sufficient shade and an adequate supply of drinking water. When the heat index exceeds 90 degrees Fahrenheit, employers are required to follow all of the rules at the 80-degree threshold and to take more measures. Those measures include communication and observation, regular cool-down breaks, emergency planning, and gradual adaptation of employees to the heat.

