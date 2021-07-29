C.O. storms bring rash of lightning strikes, sparking numerous wildfires; 12,500 in Bend lose power

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A rash of thunderstorms struck Central Oregon with numerous lightning strikes late Thursday afternoon and evening, sparking numerous fires crews rushed to tackle and contain, as well as a major power outage affecting 12,500 Pacific Power customers, some for more than three hours.

The predicted thunderstorms began to hit the region just after 4 p.m., sparking blazes near Black Butte, south of La Pine State Park and several west of Bend in the area of Phil’s Trail, Tumalo Creek and Skyliners Road, officials said.

Initial attack crews were prepared and deployed to stop the blazes, also expecting to find more into Friday.

Bend Deputy Fire Marshal Dan Derlacki said the U.S. Forest Service, Oregon Department of Forestry, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and numerous other agencies responded after the first fires broke out around 4:30 p.m. Two columns of smoke from fires were seen, one from the Phil’s Trail system west of Tetherow and the Highlands neighborhoods, the other off Forest Road 4606, above Tumalo Creek.

No homes were directly threatened by the fires, Derlacki said, and most access to the area remained open.

The power went out shortly before 5 p.m. on the north end of Bend, knocking out service to homes, businesses and traffic signals. Some were back in an hour or 90 minutes, while others had power restored just after 8 p.m., spokesman Tom Gauntt said.

The outage also caused several fire alarm activations around town, Derlacki said. Other Bend fire crews assisted the businesses, as more fires were reported off China Hat and Alfalfa Market roads.

A large air tanker was diverted from its route to another fire and was on scene quickly to tackle the two larger fires west of Bend. That helped crews keep the fire near Phil’s Trail at about an acre and the 4606 Road fire about a half-acre.

Central Oregon fire dispatchers said in their Twitter posts that Sunriver Fire, Redmond Fire and contract firefighters also helped tackle the lightning-sparked fires, including the Skyliner 2 Fire, about three miles west of Bend.

As the storms moved north, starts were reported on BLM Prineville District land near the Deschutes River, Bakeoven Road and Shaniko.

Before 8 p.m., officials said all of the reported fires were staffed and progressing toward containment, the largest at 10 acres near the junction of Highways 97 and 197 north of Madras. More fires are expected to pop up through the night and into Friday.

The Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch Center's WildCAD site showed more than 20 smoke reports and fire starts since the storms arrived.

“This is a good reminder that even though we have received some rain over the past week, we are still in extreme fire danger,” Derlacki said. “Vegetation is still dry and fires can still spread quickly, even with the summer rain showers we’ve experienced. Burning is still closed throughout much of Central and Eastern Oregon. We ask everyone to be extremely safe with anything that could start a fire, whether you’re in the woods or in town.”