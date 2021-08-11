Prineville police plan downtown pedestrian, seat belt enforcement on Friday

News

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Prineville Police Department will be conducting a combined Pedestrian and Seatbelt Enforcement Operation in the area of NE 3rd Street at select crosswalks and intersections within the downtown area from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

This enforcement will focus on drivers and passengers not wearing seatbelts while driving, and increasing awareness that every intersection is a crosswalk.

The Prineville Police Department encourages all drivers to make a conscious effort to drive responsibly and safely.

This enforcement operation is made possible through overtime funding provided by Oregon Impact, Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).