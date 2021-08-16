Redmond Cub Scouts helping C.O. Veterans Ranch in ‘Summer of Service’ project

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Redmond's Pack 27 Cub Scouts will participate in a national Scouting effort, the Summer of Service, Monday evening.

Scouting families say they are answering the call to work together in service of the greater good. From public health drives, to caring for the environment, to assisting neighbors in need, Pack 27 says Scouts have always been a force for positivity and goodness in our communities.

Pack 27 says Scouting creates opportunities through programs and activities that allow youth ages 5 to 18 to try new things, provide service to others, build self-confidence and reinforce ethical standards.

Monday's Summer of Service project involves helping Central Oregon Veterans Ranch clean their field for future use.

NewsChannel 21's Alec Nolan will be at the event to speak with Cubmasters and Scouts about their efforts to help COVR.

He'll have more later tonight on First at Ten on Fox.