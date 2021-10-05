Bend-area hunters concerned about overlap of recreational, hunting areas
Central Oregon's hunting community shares land with recreational community
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Hunting season has begun in Central Oregon, and people have already been out looking for game.
Hunters are given their hunting unit, or the area they are designated to hunt in, through a lottery system.
One Bend family is concerned with their hunting unit -- because it overlaps with recreational areas.
While they take all precautions and follow all hunting regulations, they tell NewsChannel 21 the provided maps of their hunting area do not clearly show those overlap areas.
Carly Keenan is speaking with an experienced hunter about their concerns. She'll have the full report on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.
It’s always been this way.
Someone must be new here…
One family is concerned ? Not exactly newsworthy. This isn’t anything new.
ODFW has done a terrible job with the hunting and fishing synopsis for years.
They have been grossly over-complicated, and at times, extremely vague for years.
Then it sounds even more like it’s worth some attention. Conflicts could be tragic – but have there been such incidents you’re aware of?
Wear your orange. Be sure of your target.