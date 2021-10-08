10-year-old girl robbed on the way to school in Queens

News

By WCBS Staff

NEW YORK (WCBS) — Police want your help finding the man they say robbed a 10-year-old girl.

It happened at 8 a.m. Wednesday at 34th Avenue and 102nd Street in North Corona, Queens.

According to police, the girl was headed to school when the suspect stole her cellphone and her pink and white bicycle with butterflies on it.

He rode off southbound on 102nd Street.

The victim was treated for pain in her hand by her school nurse.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline.

