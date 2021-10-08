4 firefighters battling wildfire in Sequoia National Forest hurt after tree falls on them

News

By KCRA staff

TULARE COUNTY, California (KCRA) — Four firefighters battling a wildfire in Sequoia National Park were injured Thursday after a tree fell on them, according to the U.S. National Forest Service.

The four firefighters were airlifted to area hospitals and are receiving medical care, the forest service said in a release.

“Thankfully, while the injuries are serious, they are in stable condition, and we are grateful,” the forest service said.

The KNP Complex formed from two other fires that merged together, the Colony Fire and Paradise Fire on Sept. 10. The day before, a significant lightning storm moved through the area, the forest service said.

As of Thursday evening, the KNP Complex burned at least 85,952 acres and is 11% contained, the forest service said.

There are evacuations in place for the fire.

