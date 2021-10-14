Canada top destination for post-secondary education, students say in new survey

CNN - Regional

By Christy Somos, CTVNews.ca Writer

TORONTO, Ontario (CTV Network) — Students from around the world have crowned Canada as their top choice for post-secondary education, ahead of the U.S., U.K. and Australia in a new survey from IDP Connect.

The online survey, which was done by 3,650 respondents from 55 countries between Aug. 27 to Sept. 10 2021, found that more than one-third of the students surveyed, or 39 per cent, rated Canada as their top choice for post-secondary studies.

The U.S. and U.K, both at 17 per cent, ranked behind Canada, with Australia close behind at 16 per cent.

Of the students surveyed, 69 per cent also said that Canada was their “most considered” study destination, with the U.K. second with 48 per cent and Australia and the U.S. tied for third with 46 per cent each.

The survey found that the students reported they were mainly motivated by future career opportunities in their study destination.

Of those who chose Canada as a top option, 72 per cent said they prioritize the ability to work part-time while studying, 66 per cent prioritized the affordability of tuition fees and 64 per cent prioritized the cost of living.

More than 80 per cent of the international students surveyed say they were focusing on overseas on-campus post-secondary school options, while 18 per cent said they were comfortable with online studies as long as there is a pathway for on-campus learning provided.

Just 10 per cent of those surveyed said they would consider staying in their home country to complete a fully online program.

While many opportunities for studying abroad were scuttled during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada with international travel restrictions, as the global rollout of COVID-19 vaccines continue and vaccine mandates are implemented, 71 per cent of respondents surveyed said they were looking to study abroad within 2022.

