In Oregon another case of Legionnaires’ disease confirmed at apartment complex

By SARAH HURWITZ

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — The Multnomah County Health Department is strongly encouraging residents at a north Portland apartment complex to permanently relocate, after another case of Legionnaires’ disease.

FOX 12’s reported on a number of cases at Rosemont Court over the last several months.

The health department says Legionnaires’ disease can be contracted through drinking water or inhaling it through fine water mist.

Multnomah County Public Health says the last time a Rosemont Court resident was sick with the disease was June 17, 2021.

An outbreak at the building all started back in January.

At the time 100 people were moved out of the building while the water was shut off and the system was disinfected in the building.

The county says residents returned in early February.

The most recent case the county says was reported September 30, 2021.

The county says that brings the outbreak to 10 confirmed and four presumptive cases, including one death.

The county says it’s been working with the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Legionella team and Rosemont Court building owners to understand potential sources and how to limit the risk of bacteria.

The county is asking residents to keep filters on their faucets and relocate permanently because of this ongoing issue.

FOX 12 spoke with resident Annette Still who says she, her husband and dog are not drinking the water at Rosemont Court.

She says it’s getting expensive to continue buying bottled water.

She says residents are being told to use baby wipes if they cannot safely take a bath or a shower.

“Give us some help, fix this problem,” Still said. “This issue has been going on for too long, it’s an ongoing issue.”

Still is fed up with the situation.

“If we get treatment, get testing how many times do we have to get treatment and get tested when they’re not fixing the issue,” Still said.

Northwest Housing Alternatives which owns Rosemont Court says it’s continuing to work with the county and other experts to investigate the source.

It says it’s urgently working to provide relocation assistance to every resident.

