Skip to Content
News
By
Published 12:11 PM

‘Strong presence’ of law enforcement expected at Tennessee schools after social media threat

By CHUCK MORRIS

Click here for updates on this story

    SHELBYVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office will provide a strong presence of law enforcement after a threat was made against students and faculty at two schools in the county, the sheriff’s office said on Saturday.

The sheriff’s office said it is aware of a threat made against students and faculty at Shelbyville Central and Harris Middle and would have a “strong presence” of law enforcement at the schools on Tuesday. Students do not attend school on Monday because of fall break.

A similar threat was reported at St. Joseph Central High School on Friday and three juveniles are in custody.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content